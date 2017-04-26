Rule change to use of video evidence after Lexi fiasco

Summary
Golf's governing bodies Tuesday announced sweeping rule changes to the use of video evidence in the wake of the furor that erupted after Lexi Thompson was deprived of an almost-certain victory at the ANA Inspiration earlier this month. Thompson was hit with a four-stroke penalty with six holes left to play in the final round of the season's first major after a television viewer reported a rules infringement relating to an incident in the third round a day earlier.
A statement said that the use of video would be restricted when video reveals evidence that could not reasonably be detected with a naked eye and if rules officials believed players made a "reasonable judgement" to determine a specific location when taking a drop or replacing a ball on the green.
...