Boxing still showing plenty of life

Madison Square Garden was filled with 20,000 boxing fans last month, and they were treated to Gennady Golovkin, Danny Jacobs and a spectacular night of fights. This week, 90,000 fans are expected to jam London's Wembley Stadium for the most significant heavyweight fight in a long time.



The party line has long been that boxing is dead.



The truth is, boxing is showing plenty of life.



Yes, Mayweather-McGregor is more a freak show than a fight, but there's still plenty for boxing fans to get excited about. They don't have to wait long for Saturday's fight between Joshua and Klitschko, which will be televised by both Showtime and HBO.



The fight matches Klitschko, who dominated the heavyweight division for the better part of a decade, against Joshua, who has won all 17 of his fights by knockout.



That includes Joshua and Klitschko and, yes, it probably includes Mayweather-McGregor.

