O’Sullivan spurns 147 en route to worlds exit

Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan bowed out of the World Championship Wednesday after spurning a shot at a 147 break during a 13-10 quarterfinal loss to China's Ding Junhui.



O'Sullivan looked to be on course for a maximum break after potting 12 reds and blacks, but then opted to pot the pink over the black before clearing the table for a 146 .



O'Sullivan at least had the consolation of putting himself in line for the tournament's 10,000 pound ($13,000) top-break prize.



Selby made 139 in the 13th frame and followed it up with a sublime 143 two frames later, confirming his status as tournament favorite.

...