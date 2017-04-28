Sports broadcasting giant ESPN forced to reinvent itself

ESPN, the giant of American sports television channels, has been losing subscribers by the millions while being clobbered by increasingly expensive broadcast rights.



ESPN's troubles are led by the continuing slump in subscriber numbers, down nine million since 2011 even though the company still claims 90 million subscribers.



"Because of the maturation of streaming and the emergence of other sports channels, (ESPN is) in a much tougher situation," said Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College in Massachusetts.



He predicts ESPN will lose two or three million more subscribers each year for the next five years before the slide slows.



ESPN signed a 10-year contract for the rights to the National Football League's Monday night games and several other events in 2011 for a whopping $15.2 billion.

...