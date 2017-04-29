Joshua, Klitschko in heavyweight battle of ages

Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko meet Saturday in a bout that pits the young and seemingly invincible champion against the aging and deposed former title-holder.



Joshua, 27, has shown no signs of strain in dealing with the scale of Saturday's bout.



Joshua does not even see this as being the most important fight he will ever have.



Joshua believes he will be too young and sharp for his 41-year-old opponent, who has not boxed for 17 months.



Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) is fighting to show he is not finished after turning professional in 1996 following his Olympic gold medal success earlier that year when Joshua was aged seven.



The Ukrainian was last seen in a ring when outboxed in a defeat by Joshua's compatriot Tyson Fury, which ended his reign as champion of nine-and-a-half years, in November 2015 .



While Joshua has never been beyond seven rounds, Klitschko has been 12 rounds nine times.

...