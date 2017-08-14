Organizers to blame for Bolt’s collapse

Usain Bolt's dramatic and inglorious end to his top level career was the fault of world championship organizers, his furious teammates claimed.



The 30-year-old 100 meters and 200m world record-holder collapsed on the London Stadium track while anchoring Jamaica in the final of the 4x100m Saturday as cramp gripped his leg.



Bolt lay prone on the track but waved away the offer of a wheelchair and eventually, aided by his three other teammates, limped across the line before making a hasty exit – not the way the man who had won triple Olympic gold at the same stadium in 2012 would have wished his competitive career in championships to finish.

