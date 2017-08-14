Henriques breaks own record to win women’s title

Ines Henriques smashed her own world record by more than 2 minutes to win the inaugural women's 50-kilometer race walk at the world championships Sunday.



The 37-year-old crossed the finishing line at The Mall in 4 hours, 5 minutes and 56 seconds, obliterating her previous best of 4:08:26, which she set in January after the IAAF ratified conditions for a women's 50-kilometer record.



Henriques dominated the race to win her first major global title, and the first race walking title to go to a Portuguese woman.

...