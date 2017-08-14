Yang takes 20-km walk gold

Yang Jiayu raced to gold in a thrilling finish to the 20-km walk at the World athletics Championships Sunday but her compatriot Lyu Xiuzhi learned she had been dramatically disqualified when meters away from winning the bronze medal.



Yang upped the pace over the last 100 meters on the Mall to power away from Mexico's Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez and finish a mere one second clear in 1 hour, 26 minutes, 18 seconds, a superb triumph for the 21-year-old in her maiden senior championship.



It meant that Antonella Palmisano, who had been broken by the leading trio just as they started the last of the 10 2-km loops between Admiralty Arch and Buckingham Palace on the Mall came home for the bronze in 1:26:36, Italy's first medal of the championships.



Eider Arevalo won Colombia's first gold of the World Championships Sunday by triumphing in the men's 20-kilometer walk.

...