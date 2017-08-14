Race walker Diniz is oldest world champion

Yohann Diniz produced an astonishing solo tour de force to become the oldest man ever to become a world athletics champion at the age of 39 as he won the 50-kilometer walk title Sunday.



The French world record holder, one of the great figures of race walking, produced the second fastest walk in history, 3 hours 33 minutes 12 seconds – a time only he has bettered – with one of the performances of the entire world championships.



The Soviet athlete won a specially staged 50-kilometer event in Malmo in 1976, seven years before Helsinki staged the first global championships.



When Diniz competed on this same course on The Mall during the 2012 Olympics, he had been forced to pull out during the race.



His familiar all-or-nothing approach had seen the three-time European champion Diniz miss out in five previous global championships but for a man famed for being a wine-making expert, this was a champagne moment.

