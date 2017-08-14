McGregor slams sparring partner for walking out

Conor McGregor hit back at former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, saying the retired two-time champion was looking for an excuse to leave training camp. The MMA star is preparing to face Floyd Mayweather in a Las Vegas boxing ring on Aug. 26 in what could be one of the richest fights in history.



The 36-year-old Malignaggi said he agreed to become a sparring partner because he thought McGregor wanted to train with a high level boxer ahead of the Mayweather clash.



McGregor's camp posted a video on the internet Friday of what they claim is a knockdown of Malignaggi by McGregor. The poor quality video appears to show Malignaggi off balance and falling to the canvas but it is not clear if it was a punch or a slip.

