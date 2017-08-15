Justin Thomas picks the right major at the right time to win

The son and grandson of golf professionals, Justin Thomas couldn't think of a better major to win than the PGA Championship.



Youth is taking over the highest level of golf, and there were times Thomas felt left behind.



Starting the final round two shots out of the lead, Thomas closed with a 3-under 68 for a two-shot victory to capture the final major of the year.



It required a little bit of good fortune, like when his tee shot bounced out of a tree and into the fairway on the par-5 10th hole, which ended with his 8-foot putt teetering on the edge of the cup for 12 seconds before gravity finally took over and the ball dropped for birdie.



Thomas had a one-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama when he drove into the rough, and his approach tumbled into a bunker.



Thomas wasted no time over the putt and drilled into the center of the cup. Matsuyama missed and fell two shots behind.



Among those waiting for Thomas alongside the 18th green were his father and Spieth.



Spieth and Thomas first became close when they played the Junior Evian Masters in 2007 .

