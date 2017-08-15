Bolt vows ‘never again’ after emotional London farewell

Usain Bolt took an emotional final bow on the track at the end of the World Championships in London Sunday before declaring that, definitely and definitively, there was no way he would ever return to sprinting.



Twenty four hours earlier, the 30-year-old Jamaican's matchless sprint career had ended painfully on the last leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay final as he crumpled to the ground in the London Stadium with a hamstring injury.



"So we'll see how that goes," Bolt smiled about the man who has put him through a lifetime of pain.



And the great man even had reporters laughing when he gave them a vision of what a 50-year-old Usain Bolt might end up doing.



It was a wonderful night of celebration for athletics' greatest entertainer with Bolt honored one last time at the stadium where he achieved the second of his three Olympic sprint doubles.

