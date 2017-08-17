Mayweather and McGregor will fight in smaller gloves

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor got their wish to fight in smaller gloves, but not before being chastised by a Nevada boxing official for using the issue to hype their fight later this month.



Nevada boxing regulators Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves for fights at 154 pounds, approving 8-ounce gloves for the Aug. 26 bout.



Mayweather has worn 8-ounce gloves most of his career, and McGregor has worn 4-ounce gloves in his UFC fights.



Mayweather has fought 46 of his 49 fights with 8-ounce gloves, including his last six.

