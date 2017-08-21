Farah wins his farewell track race in Britain

Mo Farah brought down the curtain on his peerless track career in Britain by winning his farewell race on home soil on an emotional afternoon at the Birmingham Grand Prix Diamond League meeting Sunday.



Other world champions to thrive were Greece's Ekaterini Stefanidi, who won her 12th consecutive pole vault competition (4.75 meters) and Ramil Guliyev, Turkey's surprise 200-meter winner, who again forged away strongly from a quality field to win in 20.17 seconds.



Croatia's discus colossus Sandra Perkovic, who won a second world gold to add to her two Olympic golds, was again in a different league, unleashing a 67.51-meter winning throw, while New Zealand's shot put winner Tom Walsh prevailed again with a 21.83-meter winner.

...