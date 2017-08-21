Mayweather and McGregor bout a farce: Lennox Lewis

The bout between American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Irish Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor is not so much a superfight as a farce, said Britain's former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis Sunday. Mayweather and McGregor go toe-to-toe next weekend in Las Vegas – the unlikely but lucrative clash brought the undefeated former welterweight king out of retirement – but Lewis told the BBC he wouldn't label it as a "serious fight".



Lewis, who won Olympic super-heavyweight gold for Canada in 1988 but returned to the country of his birth England when he turned professional, cast doubt on whether Mayweather should be accorded the record for fights without defeat if he defeats McGregor.

