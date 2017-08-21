Unbeaten Crawford KOs Indongo to unify titles

Terence Crawford became the first undisputed boxing champion in over a decade by knocking out previously unbeaten Julius Indongo in the third round of their super lightweight fight Saturday.



Crawford used his superior hand speed and power to dominate every round as he knocked underdog Indongo down for the first time in the second round with a left to the side of the head.



He ended the fight just one round later by flooring the former Olympian with a body shot.



The third round knockout came as a surprise as Crawford missed with a right hook then landed what looked like a routine body shot.

