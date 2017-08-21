USA beat EU for second straight Solheim Cup

The United States won the Solheim Cup Sunday, thwarting Europe's longshot bid for a comeback triumph in the women's match play golf showdown. The Americans took a commanding five-point lead into the day's 12 singles matches at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa.



They reached the 14-1/2 points needed for an outright win when Lizette Salas sank a par putt at the 18th for a 1 up win over Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England.



Thompson, who was eight-under on the back nine, won the 16th with a birdie to take a 1-up lead that she took to 18 after both players bogeyed the par-three 17th.



Thompson conceded the birdie putt, and when she couldn't get her own long birdie attempt to drop the match ended halved.

