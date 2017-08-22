Nibali wins Vuelta third stage, Froome takes overall lead

Chris Froome climbed into the leader's red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana Monday despite missing out on the stage 3 win to Vincenzo Nibali.



Four-time Grand Tour winner Nibali took the mountainous 158.5-kilometer ride from Prades to Andorra la Vella in 4:01:22 ahead of Spaniard David de la Cruz with Tour de France champion Froome in third.



It was another disappointing day for three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador in his final race before retirement as he finished more than two minutes down on the leaders to trail Froome by 3:10 overall.

...