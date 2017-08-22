Stenson sets record with Greensboro win

Henrik Stenson shot a sizzling final round six-under-par 64 to win the Wyndham Championship by a stroke Sunday and claim his sixth PGA Tour title, the most by a Swede.



Playing machinelike golf, Stenson missed only nine greens in 72 holes and backed up his fine long game with a hot putter at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Swede took the lead by reeling off three consecutive birdies from the 15th hole, the last courtesy of a 25-foot putt, before parring the demanding 18th to edge young American Ollie Schniederjans.



Schniederjans also shot 64 to finish in second place on 21-under, the 24-year-old keeping up the pressure on Stenson with three birdies in his final four holes.

...