Ski star Johaug banned from 2018 Olympics in doping case

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be without a potential star whose ban has been extended in a doping case involving a steroid in lip balm.



A former Olympic champion, World Cup winner and seven-time world champion in cross-country skiing, Therese Johaug is now barred from racing until mid-April.



Johaug was banned for just 13 months by a Norwegian sports tribunal which noted the balm was approved by a team doctor.



With Bjoergen skipping the 2016 season, Johaug regained her World Cup title and was training to defend it at a high-altitude camp in Italy one year ago.



Johaug has raced at the top international level since 2007, gaining 42 individual World Cup wins and Olympic gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

...