Purists might be saving pennies for next fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s fight with Conor McGregor is a joke, a spectacle that has little to do with real boxing.



It's one reason that plenty of tickets remain available a week before the fight, and entire rows of $150 closed-circuit seats remain available at hotels on the Las Vegas Strip.



Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya certainly hopes so. He made the Sept. 16 GGG-Canelo fight at the same T-Mobile arena Mayweather and McGregor will compete in before that event became a reality.



Many in the boxing press have made that prediction, writing that the fight is a mismatch and McGregor doesn't stand a chance. That led Mayweather's promoter, Leonard Ellerbe, to scold writers at his media day for hurting boxing by being too negative about the fight.



The best guess is, no matter how many boxing fans boycott the fight, it will do monster pay-per-view numbers from UFC fans and from the simply curious who want to invite a few friends over to watch the spectacle unfold.

