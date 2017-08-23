Trentin wins fourth stage, Froome maintains Vuelta lead

Italian sprinter Matteo Trentin claimed stage four of the Vuelta a Espana Tuesday as Chris Froome maintained the overall lead.



Trentin edged out Spaniard Juanjo Lobato and Belgium's Tom van Asbroeck in a time of 4hrs 43mins 57secs for the 198.2km ride from Escaldes to Tarragona as the race entered Spain for the first time after opening stages in France and Andorra.



After Froome took the race lead by finishing third as the general classification favorites fought it out in the Andorran mountains Tuesday, Trentin took advantage of one of the few stages designed for sprinters to stand out from others.

...