Lutsenko wins Vuelta’s fifth stage, Froome adds to lead

Chris Froome increased his lead in the Spanish Vuelta during a fifth stage won by Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan Wednesday. Froome started the day just two seconds ahead of a trio of riders and with most of this top rivals within a minute's distance.



But after most of them struggled through a hilly stage and then toiled on the race's first summit finish, Froome looks to be in command of a race that he has finished as runner-up on three occasions.



Froome increased his two-second race lead over Tejay van Garderen to 10 seconds.

...