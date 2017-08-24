Carnival in town, Mayweather and McGregor ready to fight

The carnival finally hit town Tuesday, with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. putting on a bit of a fashion show before promising to knock each other out in their highly anticipated boxing match. Mayweather wore a fedora and gold-rimmed glasses while McGregor sported a three-piece suit and tie and aviator sunglasses as they made separate appearances before a crowd of several hundred people in front of the arena where they will fight Saturday night.



Estimates vary wildly, but Mayweather could pocket $200 million, while McGregor might make $100 million.



Both fighters seemed relaxed and confident, just days away from a fight that seemed improbable at times and impossible at other times.



Mayweather said he expected McGregor to come out wildly and use roughhouse tactics, something Marcos Maidana did effectively when he fought Mayweather in 2014 .

...