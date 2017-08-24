Champ Jon Jones flagged for another failed doping test

Jon Jones could face a lengthy suspension from mixed martial arts after the UFC light heavyweight champion was notified Tuesday of his second violation of the promotion's anti-doping policy. Jones is widely considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, but his potential violation stems from a sample collected after his weigh-in July 28 for his title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California.



Jones won the fight and reclaimed his 205-pound belt after sitting out the previous year for a failed doping test.



Cormier held the belt for most of Jones' absence, and he had said he didn't plan to retire after his second loss to Jones.

...