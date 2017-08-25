McGregor and Mayweather trade praise not profanities

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. declared a truce Wednesday after weeks of vicious verbal attacks, offering praise instead of profanities at the final news conference ahead of their much anticipated fight.



Since the fight between undefeated boxer Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion McGregor was announced in June, the two men took part in a profanity laced world tour to hype a bout that has been met with both skepticism and excitement.



McGregor was far less effusive in his compliments but after months of mercilessly attacking Mayweather said he welcomed the pause in hostilities.



The restrained tone of Wednesday's media conference underscored the high stakes of what is expected to be the richest fight in boxing with McGregor in line for $100 million payday and Mayweather as much as $200 million.

...