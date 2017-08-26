McGregor’s rags-to-riches fairytale

Conor McGregor, who stands to make up to $100 million from Saturday's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, is not known for his humility, but the Irishman certainly hasn't forgotten where he came from.



Born in a working-class suburb of Dublin, McGregor began boxing at an early age before moving toward the burgeoning new sport of mixed martial arts as a teenager.



McGregor did not disappoint, rocking Alvarez early and going on to win the fight via second round TKO to become the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously.



Regardless of what happens against Mayweather he will head to Spain with his family to celebrate the wedding of a friend and to spend some time on his yacht.



But neither he nor his team are in Las Vegas to provide Mayweather with another big purse – throughout his career McGregor has aimed to make combat sports history, and the next stop on that journey is the T-Mobile Arena Saturday.

