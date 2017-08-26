Boxing and MMA – Past versus future of combat sports?

For fans of mixed martial arts, Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor's superfight represents a battle between the past and future of combat sports.



If boxing was reinvented today, there's every chance its business model would mirror the strategy that has seen the UFC go from niche sport to money-spinning monster inside of two decades.



Today casual boxing fans are asked to make sense of an alphabet soup of four different sanctioning bodies governing 17 different weight classes, which mean that theoretically there could be as many as 68 world champions at any one time.



Boxing continues to hold the biggest records for pay-per-view events – with a mammoth 4.6 million people purchasing Mayweather's fight with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 .



In 2016, UFC staged five events which broke the one million pay-per-view barrier; boxing had none.

