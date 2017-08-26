Flawed fighter seeks perfect swan song

Floyd Mayweather has lived a far from perfect life but the fighter known as "Money Man" will have the chance to cap an unprecedented boxing career Saturday when he puts his 49-0 record on the line against Conor McGregor.



In the buildup to the bout, Mayweather rattled off a list of boxing greats who have tried and failed to beat him, including Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Arturo Gatti. But the police have a much less flattering view of Mayweather, as the boxer was accused over one 10-year stretch of assaulting five women on at least seven different occasions, including a 2010 incident resulting in a 90-day prison sentence.



What Mayweather does understand is boxing and with a victory Saturday would move ahead of former heavyweight great Rocky Marciano, who retired with a perfect 49-0 career record.



That loss so stung Mayweather that he vowed never to lose again.

...