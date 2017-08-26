Mayweather, McGregor finally to face off

Hype will collide with reality Saturday as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather takes on mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor in a battle of combat sport kings tipped to be the richest fight in history.



A little over two months after the fight was confirmed in June, Mayweather and McGregor will touch gloves at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena in a 12-round boxing contest that will be beamed to more than 200 countries and territories.



Fight promoters have breathlessly talked about the bout surpassing the $600 million generated by Mayweather's 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao, insisting that interest has been off the charts.



The 40-year-old Mayweather is one of the most skilled boxers of his generation, a master of ringcraft who retired in 2015 after a glittering 21-year career with a perfect 49-0 record.



McGregor, a two-time world champion in UFC, has never boxed professionally and has looked awkward and ungainly during training camp sparring sessions.



He has demonstrated punching power in the UFC, but McGregor has never faced an opponent as elusive as Mayweather.

...