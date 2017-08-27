McGregor open to boxing again, UFC chief uncertain

Conor McGregor placed himself on a potential collision course with his mixed martial arts paymasters after refusing to rule out further boxing bouts following his defeat to Floyd Mayweather Saturday.



Many in the boxing world had questioned whether McGregor's bout with Mayweather, which is on track to become the richest fight in history, should even have been sanctioned.



McGregor revealed after the fight he had been stung by the criticism of the boxing establishment.



Any plans McGregor has about continuing his flirtation with boxing are likely to be opposed by UFC chief executive Dana White.



White, who was instrumental in helping set up the Mayweather fight, said he would prefer to see McGregor return to the world of cage-fighting -- and stay there.



White said he had not discussed future plans with McGregor.

...