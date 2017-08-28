Trash-talking Irishman eyes more money fights

Described as the fight the fans asked for by the executives who made it happen, Saturday's clash between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was only ever about one thing – money.



McGregor, however, is a different story. His $30 million purse for the fight is 10 times his previous best disclosed purse from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where, as he says, he endures "shinbones to the head" as he makes his living.



UFC President Dana White is keen for McGregor's boxing experiment to end sooner rather than later, and said that he was in a position to offer McGregor similar riches for mixed martial arts bouts.



Diaz gave McGregor his first UFC defeat in a 170-pound matchup in 2016, which McGregor avenged months later with an epic five-round decision victory at the T-Mobile Arena, before going on to win the organization's lightweight title.

...