Boxing champion finds perfect way to bid the ring farewell

The 10th round technical knockout not only enabled Mayweather to depart boxing on a winning note but allowed the American to pull clear of heavyweight legend Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark for most wins without a loss or draw.



The 40-year-old was lured out of a two-year retirement for the fight and a shot at the record with what could amount to a $200 million payday but Mayweather was adamant that no amount of money would tempt him back into the ring once more.



If the pay-per-view projections are accurate and Saturday's fight becomes the most lucrative of all time, Mayweather will pocket $200 million to put him among the world's highest paid athletes like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

