Olympic champ Lipnitskaya retires at 19

Olympic figure skating team gold medalist Yulia Lipnitskaya has decided to retire after undergoing treatment for anorexia and will not defend her title at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, her mother said Monday.



Lipnitskaya won Olympic gold on home ice at the 2014 Sochi Games in the team event and claimed world silver in the singles in the same year. Last week Yevgeny Plushenko, the coach of Adelina Sotnikova, who won individual gold in Sochi, said the 21-year-old has also decided to not defend her title in Pyeongchang because of injury.

...