Smiles all around as Mayweather, McGregor savor fight

Conor McGregor was drinking Irish whiskey and acting like he had won.



Mayweather won by battering McGregor around late until it was stopped in the 10th round, but in reality McGregor was a big winner too.



He was reasonably competent as a boxer in his first pro fight.



McGregor didn't become king of boxing like he predicted before the fight, but he won millions of new fans and will now likely return to the UFC as its unquestioned star.



McGregor got off to a good start, Mayweather figured him out after a few rounds, and after that the only question was whether Mayweather would stop a fighter legitimately for the first time in nearly a decade.



McGregor may have lost but in just a few short months he did what few could have anticipated and made himself into a decent boxer who carried one of the best ever into the later rounds while remaining upright the whole time.



Mayweather had an appearance of his own to make at his new strip club, where he held meet-and-greets the entire week of the fight.

...