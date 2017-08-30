Trentin sprints to stage win as Froome maintains Vuelta lead

Matteo Trentin powered past Jose Joaquin Rojas to win a rain-hit stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana, while Chris Froome retained the red jersey.



Trentin sealed his second stage win by beating Rojas in a sprint, despite the Murcia-born rider's desperation to win on home soil.



Italian Quick-Step Floors rider Trentin completed the stage in a time of three hours, 34 minutes and 56 seconds, his team's fourth stage victory of the Vuelta, ahead of Movistar's Rojas and another Spaniard, Jaime Roson Garcia of Caja Rural.

