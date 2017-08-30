Canelo-GGG promises real show to fans

Oscar De La Hoya had no desire to watch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s victory over Conor McGregor last weekend.



Now that Mayweather's farewell victory over the UFC champion went off without a major embarrassment for boxing, De La Hoya and fellow promoter Tom Loeffler hope their upcoming mega-fight between Saul Alvarez and Golovkin will be carried to new heights by a surge of interest created by the spectacle of the summer.



If you liked Floyd and Conor, they think you're going to love Canelo and Triple G.



Loeffler and De La Hoya are both grateful that most casual sports fans seemed to enjoy Mayweather's 10th-round stoppage victory: The unusual fight appeared to be competitive, and it largely entertained people who don't watch every big fight.



And if those casual fans now want to see the best that boxing has to offer, De La Hoya and Loeffler are selling Mexico's biggest star against an unbeaten Kazakh knockout artist for four middleweight title belts.

...