Report reveals high level of drug use in athletics

Over 30 percent of athletes who competed at the 2011 world championships admitted to having used banned substances in the past, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned study released Tuesday.



The study, conducted by researchers from Germany's University of Tuebingen and Harvard Medical School in 2011, found that more than 30 percent of world championship participants and over 45 percent of athletes at the 2011 Pan-Arab Games said they had taken banned drugs.



More than 100 athletes have been found to have used drugs at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics during retests conducted last year by the International Olympic Committee.

