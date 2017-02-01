Email suggests Coe ‘aware’ of Russian doping

Coe, the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, told a House of Commons committee in December 2015 he was "not aware" of specific allegations of corruption in Russian athletics until a German documentary in December 2014 .



Bedford, a former 10,000-meter world record holder, told the committee he had sent Coe – when he was vice president of the IAAF – an email with an attachment in August 2014 that contained an explosive allegation.



Coe said he never opened the attachment and sent it on instead to the IAAF ethics commission and that the first he knew of the allegations was in a German documentary in December 2014 .

...