Woods flies commercial for Dubai title assault

Tiger Woods flew on a commercial airline for the first time in a decade and will be hoping that does not harm his prospects at this week's Dubai Desert Classic.



He usually flies private but took a commercial airliner – ESPN said this was because of the convenience of a non-stop option from Los Angeles – but Woods appeared tired after the pro-a.m. Wednesday.



The player estimated it was the first time in at least 10 years that he had flown commercial, ESPN said.



Woods faces stiff competition at the European Tour event, which also features British Open champion Henrik Stenson and Masters champion Danny Willett.

