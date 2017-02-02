Tokyo 2020 asks public to donate old phones for medals

Tokyo Olympic organizers Wednesday called on the Japanese public to donate old smartphones and other old electronic devices to help make medals for the 2020 Games.



In a push to give the Olympics an environmentally friendly hue, Tokyo's organizing committee is aiming to collect 8 tons of gold, silver and bronze at recycling bins across Japan from April, officials said, to make 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals.



Tokyo 2020 said e-waste such as digital cameras, laptops and games units can also be donated at collection boxes in more than 2,000 stores of mobile phone giant and Olympic sponsor NTT Docomo.

...