Garcia leads, Woods struggles at Dubai Desert Classic

Sergio Garcia led as Tiger Woods' struggles continued at the Dubai Desert Classic Thursday.



Garcia shot a superb opening round of 7-under par 65 to top the leaderboard by one shot from Chile's Felipe Aguilar and South Africa's George Coetzee.



For Woods, 41, it was a day to forget as he slumped to a birdie-less 5-over par 77 .



The Spaniard, who made an eagle three on the par-5 third hole, started from the 10th tee and was bogey-free for 16 holes before making one on the eighth.



Coetzee started with a bogey before making seven birdies.



Defending champion Danny Willett, who was playing with Woods, signed for 1 under par 71 .

