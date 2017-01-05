Tiger’s form, battle for top spot to rule 2017 storylines

The new golf year begins with Jason Day and Tiger Woods seeking to overcome back issues, Rory McIlroy trying to shake off a bout of glandular fever and Hideki Matsuyama perhaps on the cusp of supplanting them all as the game's top dog.



Day has not played since severe back pain forced him to pull out during consecutive starts in the final two events of the PGA Tour season in September.



Woods, meanwhile, is widely expected to make his first start of the year at the PGA Tour's Jan. 26-29 Torrey Pines stop in southern California, with an appearance two weeks later at nearby Riviera already confirmed.



One man who might make a return to the top difficult is Matsuyama, who closed out 2016 in style with four wins and a second-place finish in five starts worldwide.

...