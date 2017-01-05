Olympic champion Eaton announces retirement

Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton announced his retirement Wednesday, saying he had given everything he could to the sport.



The 28-year-old American, who holds the world record in both the decathlon and indoor heptathlon events, won gold in the multievent discipline at the 2012 London Olympics and successfully defended his crown at the Rio de Janeiro Games last August.



The Canadian was also twice a silver medalist at the world championships, finishing runner-up at the 2013 worlds in Moscow and again two years later in Beijing.



Athletics' golden couple had hoped to repeat the feat at the Rio Olympics but Theisen-Eaton was forced to settle for third behind Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam and Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill.

...