Seahawks, Texans advance in playoff openers

Russell Wilson tossed two touchdown passes to power Seattle over Detroit 26-6 while Brock Osweiler threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Houston beat Oakland 27-14 in Saturday's NFL playoff openers.



At Seattle, Thomas Rawls carried 27 times for a team playoff record 161 rushing yards and a touchdown.



Prater added a 53-yard field goal for the Lions but Hauschka answered from 27 yards early in the fourth quarter to give Seattle a 13-6 edge.



On their next possession, the Seahawks drove 82 yards in eight plays capped by Rawls' 4-yard touchdown run, although Hauschka's missed conversion kick left Seattle ahead by only 19-6 .



Osweiler hit DeAndre Hopkins with a 2-yard touchdown pass with 80 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Texans a 20-7 half-time lead, then added a 1-yard touchdown run.

...