Packers, Steelers advance with home playoff romps

Aaron Rodgers matched a Green Bay playoff record with four touchdown passes Sunday while Le'Veon Bell ran for a Pittsburgh playoff record 167 yards and two touchdowns to spark first-round home routs.



The Packers stretched their NFL win streak to seven games by ripping the New York Giants 38-13 as Rodgers threw for 362 yards and four TDs.



Green Bay answered just five plays later, with Rodgers throwing a 30-yard touchdown to Cobb to extend the lead and Mason Crosby added a field goal for a 24-13 Packers lead entering the fourth quarter.



Rodgers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Cobb and Aaron Ripkowski scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to stretch the final margin.



Miami's Andrew Franks kicked a 38-yard field goal but Pittsburgh answered on Bell's 1-yard touchdown run, followed by Franks adding a 47-yard field goal for the Dolphins trimming the Steeler lead to 20-6 .

...