Furyk U.S. captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

Former U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk will captain the defending champion United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe at Le Golf National in Paris, the PGA of America said Wednesday.



Furyk, nine times a player in the biennial competition, served as a vice captain under Davis Love III at Hazeltine last October for the U.S. team that won golf's top team event for the first time since 2008 .



The 46-year-old Furyk was hailed as a "natural leader and great communicator" by PGA of America President Paul Levy in introducing him as the 28th U.S. Ryder Cup captain.



Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour who last August recorded the lowest ever PGA Tour round when he shot a 12-under-par 58, was widely considered the front-runner for the job.

