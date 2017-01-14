McIlroy blows hot and cold at weather-hit South African Open

Rory McIlroy may have made a hash of his start and his finish. But he played some immaculate golf in between to card a disappointing 68 in a weather-hit second round at the European Tour's South African Open Friday.



It was McIlroy's mixed round that had spectators enthralled.



After a bogey on the second hole, he clawed a shot back with a birdie on the third.



An eagle on the par-five eighth then sparked a run of six birdies in the next seven holes.



Home golfer Jaco van Zyl carded a 65 that included a hole-in-one on the par-three 17th.

...