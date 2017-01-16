Patriots topple Texans, Falcons outgun Seahawks

The New England Patriots advanced to the AFC title game for a record sixth straight time as Dion Lewis scored touchdowns three different ways in a 34-16 win over the Houston Texans Saturday. Lewis became the first player in National Football League history to score on a kickoff return, pass and run in a playoff game to help set up a conference title showdown against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Lewis scored on a 98-yard kickoff return, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady and ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the final quarter.



Julian Edelman caught eight passes for 137 yards.



Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler finished 23-of-40 for 198 yards and had a touchdown pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz.



In Atlanta, Ryan led the offense by throwing for three touchdowns as the Falcons outgunned the Seahawks.



Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17-of-30 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked three times and intercepted twice.

...