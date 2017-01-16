Storm pips McIlroy for ‘dream’ SA Open win

Graeme Storm of England defeated world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in a playoff Sunday to win the South African Open 83 days after losing his European Tour card.



Storm, whose only other European Tour triumph came 10 years ago in the French Open, won with a par four at the third extra hole when McIlroy missed a seven-foot putt.



Three strokes ahead going into the final round, Storm carded a 71 while McIlroy, second overnight, fired a 68 .



Storm had a let-off at the penultimate hole of the final round, which he parred, when McIlroy dropped a stroke having taken two shots to get out of a greenside bunker.

